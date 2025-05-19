Detroit Music Icon ‘Amp Fiddler’ Honored With Street Naming

Amp Fiddler was a Detroit funk legend who worked with some of the biggest names in music, including mentoring J Dilla.

On May 16, 2025, Detroit paid tribute to one of its most influential musical figures by renaming a street in his honor. The intersection of 7 Mile Road and Revere Street in the Conant Gardens neighborhood, where Joseph "Amp" Fiddler grew up, is now officially known as Amp Fiddler Avenue. May 16th is also Detroit's annual celebration of "Amp Fiddler Day," established in 2024 to commemorate his enduring legacy.

Amp Fiddler passed away in December 2023 at the age of 65. He was a pioneering musician and producer whose work spanned genres including funk, soul, R&B, and hip-hop. He was a key member of George Clinton’s Parliament-Funkadelic in the 1980s and ’90s and collaborated with artists such as Prince, Seal, Jamiroquai, and Maxwell. Fiddler was also a mentor to many in Detroit's music scene, notably introducing the late hip-hop producer J Dilla to the Akai MPC sampler and to A Tribe Called Quest's Q-Tip, significantly influencing the evolution of hip-hop music.

The street renaming ceremony drew community members, city officials, and fellow musicians who gathered to celebrate Fiddler's contributions. Council Member Scott Benson, who sponsored the resolution for the street renaming, highlighted Fiddler's journey from a young pianist in Detroit to an internationally recognized artist.

This dedication is part of a broader city initiative to honor influential Detroiters by giving secondary names to streets, ensuring that their legacies remain woven into the city's fabric. In addition, Wayne State University is opening its Amp Fiddler Exibition Gallery later this month for public viewing.