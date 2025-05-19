Music, Mayhem, and Prime Time: Eminem Pops Up, Drake Strikes Out, and Deion Goes to Netflix

Jelly Roll Surprises Ford Field With Eminem

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 03: Jelly Roll performs during a stop of The Big Ass Stadium Tour at Allegiant Stadium on May 03, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Before he closed out his hour-long set Sunday night at Ford Field, Jelly Roll had one last shocking surprise: Eminem!

As Jelly Roll performed a cover of “Lose Yourself”, at the second verse, Eminem graced the stage to the roar of a sold-out crowd. Eventually, the two made their way to the center stage for the chorus.

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Eminem performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV)

Without speaking a beat, Eminem shared his love and congratulations to his daughter Hailie and her husband Evan for their first wedding anniversary. Proud Dad Em gushed about the moment he danced with Hailie at her wedding last May. There wasn't a dry eye in the audience.

Having FOMO? Check out the surprise performance below.

Drake's Bad Luck Streak Continues

It was an insane situation for the Toronto Maple Leafs as they faced Game 7 against the Florida Panthers.

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, Drake placed a $1 million bet on the Leafs to win. If you do not know, the "curse" behind Drake's bets. Many people are superstitious because Drake's bets are believed to be cursed.

Regardless of Drake's hefty bet, the Leafs had lost six straight Game 7s before this match.

Deion Sanders' New Netflix Docuseries

Say what you want, but Deion Sanders is a legend!

BOULDER, COLORADO - APRIL 27: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team plays their spring game at Folsom Field on April 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Hall of Famer, two-sport legend, and inspiring coach will be the focus of a new three-part Netflix docuseries titled Prime Time, according to Deadline.

After Coach Prime was featured on Amazon, Sanders is allowing his fans even deeper into his life and legacy.

Netflix shared that the series will unpack his evolution from humble beginnings to the phenom we know and love (and some hate), dominate both the NFL and MLB, before becoming the trailblazing leader in college football.

However, Prime Time will be more than the headlines and highlight reels, it will expose Sanders’ most intimate moments. From his complicated relationship with his father to his near-death health scares, and more, fans will see a whole new side to Coach Prime.

The Netflix series is already in production, with a 2026 release date.

While it’s not yet confirmed if the show will cover the recent NFL draft, specifically about Sanders’ son Shedeur dropping to the fifth round despite first-round projections, the docuseries does promise cameos from icons like Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, Ice Cube, and Kirk Franklin.