Ray Vaughn Drops Diss Track Against Joey Bada$$ Following Red Bull Freestyle

On May 14, TDE rapper Ray Vaughn clapped back at Joey Bada$$ with the diss track, "H*e Era." The song was a direct response to Joey's Red Bull Spiral Freestyle appearance.

"Ayy, Hoey, is you stupid or you dumb? Poppin' it, then screamin' 'bout a twenty-v-one. Ayy, Hoey, is you finished or you done? We don't give a f**k where you from, where you from," blasts Vaughn in the opening chorus of the diss track.

The clash started in January when Bada$$ took shots at West Coast rap in his track "The Ruler's Back." The situation intensified again after his May 13 Red Bull performance with Big Sean and Ab-Soul.

The beat for "H*e Era" was put together by producers Tariq and OhGoddc. The title is a play on Bada$$'s Pro Era label, and Vaughn didn't hold back. He called out everything from Bada$$'s music stats to his screen time in the song.

"Baby teeth, you ain't even got a plaque yet. Fact check, we wanna see the numbers like a math test. Run Joey, run, we gon' aim it at your backpack. Real sh*t, you should act more, you should rap less," Vaughn spat in the first verse.

The track also mocks Joey's recent Pardon Me EP and his acting role in Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4. Ray Vaughn doesn't stop there. He also takes swipes at Bada$$'s girlfriend Serayah and drags Ice Spice into the mix.

This isn't the first shot from Vaughn. He previously dropped "Crashout Heritage" right after Bada$$'s West Coast diss.