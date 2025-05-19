Touring the 313 with the BOUNCE Morning Rollout

They're Ready to get a taste of everything Detroit has to offer and they want to kick it with you! Who better to show them around than YOU the BOUNCE listeners?

Register below for your chance to hit the streets with Lisha B. & Clay! Just drop us your "must see" hotspots in the D for a chance to at join them at an upcoming destination as they Tour the 313!

Contest details: For this contest, enter online at 1051thebounce.com by completing the entry form between 6:00amEastern Standard Time (ET) on Monday May 19, 2025 and 10:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Sunday August 24, 2025. 105.1 The BOUNCE will randomly select One (1) to Five (5) winners (Number of winners chosen depends on the location of the event touring) on Friday June 6th, 2025 for the first tour event happening on Tuesday June 10, 2025, Friday June 13, 2025 for the second tour event happening on Tuesday June 24, 2025, Thursday July 3, 2025 for the third tour event happening on Thursday July 10, 2025, Wednesday July 16, 2025 for the forth tour event happening on Thursday July 24, 2025, Friday July 25, 2025 for the fifth tour event happening on Tuesday August 5, 2025 and Friday August 15 for the sixth and final tour event happening on Saturday August 23, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to One (1) To Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of WCSX. WCSX's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here: General Contest Rules - 94.7 WCSX