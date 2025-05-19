ContestsEvents
Win Tickets to See Jagged Edge Live at The Aretha! 🎶

Matt Christopherson

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: Richard Wingo, Brandon Casey, Kyle Norman, and Brian Casey of Jagged Edge attend Day 3 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

We’re hooking you up with a chance to see Jagged Edge live at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on Friday, June 28th!

Listen to Kayla all week long — Monday, May 19th through Friday, May 23rd from 10AM to 3PM. When you hear the keyword, enter it in the form below for your shot to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Jagged Edge is bringing the R&B heat to the riverfront, and this is your chance to be there for a night of smooth vocals, timeless hits, and pure summer vibes.

🎟 Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

🎤 Date: Friday, June 28, 2025

📍 Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, Detroit

📲 How to Enter:

  1. Listen for the keyword during Kayla’s show (10AM–3PM).
  2. Enter the keyword below using the form.
  3. One entry per day, per person. More entries = more chances to win!

🎉 Winners will be contacted directly with prize redemption details.

Don’t miss your chance to experience Jagged Edge live in Detroit!

[Enter the Keyword Below ⬇️]

Matt ChristophersonEditor
Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.
