Win Tickets to See Jagged Edge Live at The Aretha! 🎶
We’re hooking you up with a chance to see Jagged Edge live at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on Friday, June 28th! Listen to Kayla all week long — Monday, May…
We’re hooking you up with a chance to see Jagged Edge live at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on Friday, June 28th!
Listen to Kayla all week long — Monday, May 19th through Friday, May 23rd from 10AM to 3PM. When you hear the keyword, enter it in the form below for your shot to win a pair of tickets to the show!
Jagged Edge is bringing the R&B heat to the riverfront, and this is your chance to be there for a night of smooth vocals, timeless hits, and pure summer vibes.
🎟 Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com
🎤 Date: Friday, June 28, 2025
📍 Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, Detroit
📲 How to Enter:
- Listen for the keyword during Kayla’s show (10AM–3PM).
- Enter the keyword below using the form.
- One entry per day, per person. More entries = more chances to win!
🎉 Winners will be contacted directly with prize redemption details.
Don’t miss your chance to experience Jagged Edge live in Detroit!
[Enter the Keyword Below ⬇️]