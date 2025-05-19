ContestsEvents
Win tickets to see Mojo Brookzz!

Mojo Brookz is coming to the MotorCity Casino's Sound Board on September 12th and 105.1 The BOUNCE has your chance to win a pair of tickets! Register below for a…

Ben Perez
MOJO Brookzz

Mojo Brookz is coming to the MotorCity Casino’s Sound Board on September 12th and 105.1 The BOUNCE has your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Register below for a chance to win!

Purchase your tickets here!

Contest details: For this contest, enter online at wcsx.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET)  on Monday May 19th, 2025 and 10:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET)  on Friday May 30th, 2025. 105.1 The BOUNCE will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Monday June 2nd, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 105.1 The BOUNCE. BOUNCE's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here:  Bounce Master Rules - 105.1 The Bounce

mojo brookzzMotorcity Sound Board
Ben PerezWriter
