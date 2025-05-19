What’s Good Detroit: Wyandotte PD Gifts Wheelchair and Support to Local Woman

What’s Good Detroit!

It's your daily dose of positivity from around the Metro Detroit area!

From community triumphs to inspiring local stories, Lisha B and Clay are spotlighting the people, places, and moments that are making a difference and lifting spirits across the D!

Wyandotte Police Department Gives Back In Major Way

Good Samaritans are changing lives one gift at a time.

In a heartwarming display of community compassion, a 66-year-old Downriver woman is moving through life more easily thanks to the kindness of the Wyandotte Police Department.

Mary Ann Rodriguez, who suffers from neuropathy - a condition that severely impairs her ability to walk- was found sitting on the ground near a church on Ford Avenue and 2nd Street.

She had been trying to walk from Ford Hospital in Wyandotte to visit her mother in Southgate. This was a challenge due to her medical condition.

However, Former Wyandotte Police Chief and current Councilman Bob Alderman was there to get her where she needed to go.

Recognizing the difficulties she faced without proper help or mobility aids, Alderman took it upon himself to help further.

He reached out to the Wyandotte Police Department, and together, they arranged a brand-new wheelchair for Rodriguez. The department was also able to gift her with $200 in Kroger gift cards, courtesy of the American Legion.

Bob Alderman and the Wyandotte Police Department's initiative not only provided Rodriguez with much-needed aid but also highlighted the importance of supporting our community and empathy.

That's definitely what's good, Detroit!