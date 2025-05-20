Brandy & Monica Reunion Tour Leaked—Is a ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Comeback Official?

Music mayhem is happening on our timelines!

Is 'The Boy Is Mine' Tour Real?

Well, Ticketmaster leaked a bombshell!

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) & (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for BET)

After 27 years post the release of 'The Boy Is Mine,' Brandy and Monica may be making our decades-long dreams come true with the potential announcement of an upcoming joint tour.

Social media is in an uproar after the leak was made public. Singer Rob Milton tweeted a screenshot of Ticketmaster that revealed Brandy and Monica’s The Boy Is Mine Tour.

The question on everyone's minds: Is this real? It seems to be legit. According to the screenshots, the tour will seemingly have a spot in North Carolina on November 13, with ticket presales beginning on Wednesday, May 28 at 10 a.m. ET.

As for Midwest dates, the internet FBI agents also found tour dates for October 18 in Chicago and October 16 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

At the time of publication, the event has been removed from Ticketmaster. To add fuel to the potential tour fire, it was mentioned that the lineup would feature Kelly Rowland and Muni Long.

Whether this tour is legit or not, it is safe to start saving your coins now.

HoodyBaby Added To Chris Brown Case

In addition to Chris Brown’s arrest, former Young Money rapper HoodyBaby, real name Omololu Akinlolu, 38, has also been arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm.

The incident involved Chris Brown allegedly striking a music producer, Abe Diaw, with a Don Julio 1942 tequila at London's Tape nightclub.

Chris Brown performs as part of his "Under The Influence" Europe Tour at The 3Arena Dublin on February 11, 2023 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images for Live Nation UK)

As of now, Brown remains behind bars after the arrest at least until the next court date, set for June 13th. However, the Breezy Bowl XX Tour is scheduled to begin on June 8th. There is no additional word on whether the tour will be cancelled due to this investigation.

Salt-N-Pepa Fight Back Against UMG

Drake is not the only artist suing UMG. If you are having a hard time streaming Salt-N-Pepa's music, the group are saying that their catalog is being held "hostage."

ATLANTA - OCTOBER 18: (L-R) Sandra "Pepa" Denton and Cheryl "Salt" James of Salt-N-Pepa perform during the 2008 BET Hip-Hop Awards at The Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center on October 18, 2008 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for BET)

Salt-N-Pepa's music was removed from streaming services due to a contract dispute with Universal Music Group. According to the legal documents filed by Cheryl "Salt" James and Sandra "Pepa" Denton, the iconic rap duo are demanding compliance with their contract termination.

UMG is accused of refusing to cooperate with Salt-N-Pepa since 2002, which has hindered new licensing agreements. As of now, Salt-N-Pepa are seeking $1 million in damages, declaratory judgment, and permanent injunction against UMG.