Local Organizations Fight Against Food Waste

Rotting fruit and vegetables from the local farm stand.

This summer, Detroit is taking major steps toward a greener and more sustainable future. How? The city is tackling one of its most pressing environmental issues: food waste!

Two composting programs are launching in June with the shared goal of keeping food scraps out of landfills and turning that waste into a resource that nourishes and restores the community.

At the heart of this movement is Sanctuary Farms, a local urban farm committed to transforming food waste into "Black Gold," aka nutrient-rich compost.

As a part of the Detroit Community Compost Collection Project (DCCP), a coalition of seven Detroit-based food waste and environmental justice organizations, Sanctuary Farms is leading the pilot program designed to engage at least 200 Detroit residents in backyard and community composting, thanks to an Industrious Labs grant.

City Of Detroit's Composting Initiatives

Meanwhile, the City of Detroit's Office of Sustainability is also stepping up with its own composting initiative. Backed by the iconic Detroit-based brand Carhartt, this new city-led program will launch a central composting drop-off location to make it easier for Detroit residents to participate.

What is the long-term goal with this initiative? A full-scale citywide composting system that is complete with multiple drop-off locations and curbside pickup service.

Both programs are part of a broader push to meet Michigan's goal of diverting 50% of food waste by 2030. Like various cities, the programs aim to educate Detroiters on the environmental and community benefits of composting - from reducing landfill volume to enriching soil and supporting ubran agriculture.

These efforts represent a powerful collaboration between grassroots organizations, city leadership, and residents who care about making Detroit a model for sustainability.

