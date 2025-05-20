Don’t Get Caught Unbuckled: Michigan’s Click It or Ticket Is Back

As you are zooming down the Lodge or heading north on 75 Memorial Day weekend, don't get caught with an unbuckled seat belt or else.

Michigan law enforcement agencies have initiated the annual "Click It or Ticket" campaign, running from May 19th through June 1st, 2025. This two-week period aims to increase the use of your seat belt and reduce traffic fatalities across the state.

versevend/ Getty Images

In 2023, the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) reported that 223 individuals died in vehicle crashes while not wearing seat belts. This report accounts for 39.5% of all fatalities where seat belt use was known. While that is a slight drop from 2022, the number of unrestrained crashes rose from 4,480 in 2022 to 4,579 in 2023.

OHSP Interim Director, Alicia Sledge, shared why this two-week period is important for all Michigan residents.

“The enforcement period is about saving lives—plain and simple. Wearing a seat belt is the single most effective way to protect yourself on the road, and yet far too many people still take that risk. As warmer weather draws more people outside, we’re urging everyone—drivers and passengers alike—to buckle up every trip, every time. Wearing your seatbelt is not just the safe thing to do—it’s the law.”

Under Michigan's primary seat belt law, police officers can stop and ticket drivers solely for seat belt violations. All front-seat drivers and passengers under 16 must be buckled up, regardless of your seating position. As for children, they are required to use appropriate car or booster seats until they are 8 years old or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

What Does The "Click It Or Ticket" Campaign Mean For You?

During the campaign, Michigan State Police and other local law enforcement agencies will increase patrols and conduct seat belt enforcement operations.

Drivers and passengers who are found without wearing their seat belts may face a $65 fine! The campaign serves as a reminder that buckling up is not only a legal requirement but also a critical step in ensuring personal road safety.