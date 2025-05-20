From Passion to Purpose: Black Owned With Becks Uplifts Black Businesses Detroit & Beyond

In the heart of Metro Detroit, a woman chose to champion Black entrepreneurship, uplift local communities, and celebrate Black culture with a purpose.

Black Owned With Becks, founded by Rebekah Schulters, is more than your average social media page. It is a hub for Black consumerism to thrive.

Credit: MegYuup

Through engaging content, storytelling, and an eye for authenticity, Black Owned With Becks highlights Black-owned businesses across Metro Detroit, D.C., New York, and beyond.

From seasonings, laundry detergent, and bookmarks to fashion brands and various providers, Rebekah created a digital space where Black excellence and businesses are amplified and supported.

What sets Becks apart is not simply the promotion, it's the personal connection. Each featured business is intentional and honest.

Besides the content curation side, Black Owned With Becks has expanded to offer tailored curation plans for each business.

What once started as a passion project three years ago, Black Owned With Becks, has turned into a movement.

For Rebekah and her growing community, supporting Black-owned businesses is not simply a one-time deal. It's more than a choice. It is a journey and a lifestyle.

That mantra has become the heartbeat of the brand known as Black Owned With Becks. It has turned into a call to action that invites people to shift their mindset from occasional spontaneity to an everyday investment.

In a time where your money means and matters more than ever, Black Owned With Becks serves as both a guide and a reminder to invest, support, and uplift any and all things Black-owned.

Black Owned With Becks Interview