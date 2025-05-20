Jalen Rose Leadership Academy Taking Over Vacant Henry Ford Hospital

The Jalen Rose Leadership Academy opened in 2011 and has approximately 400 students, but that number could double with the announcement of a new high school location.

Jalen Rose announced at his annual Celebrity Golf Fundraising event at Detroit Country Club that his organization has plans to turn the old Henry Ford Health Kingswood Hospital into a new high school. The current high school building will be transitioned into a middle school. The incredible part is that Rose said they hope to be ready to open the new building by the 2027-28 school year.

The hospital closed in January, and officials have been trying to figure out what to do with the building since. The announcement came at the Jalen Rose Celebrity Golf Classic that the hospital would be donating the building to become the new Jalen Rose Leadership Academy high school building.

Right now, the high school has about 400 9th through 12th graders, and with the expansion of middle school students, that number could be doubled when the building opens.

One of my favorite things about Jalen is his commitment to Detroit. Not just the idea of Detroit as a trendy city, but to the people who live and work in Detroit. The kids who are being raised in Detroit are a top priority for Rose and his team. His work as a resident of the city has done so much good, and we should be thankful to have such a great ambassador.