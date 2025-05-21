Businessman Plans to Bring Global Health Care Supply Chain Company to Detroit

Scientist analyze biochemical samples in advanced scientific laboratory. Medical professional use microscope look microbiological developmental of viral. Biotechnology research in science lab.

A global supply chain business will soon set up shop in Detroit, bringing with it employment, new housing opportunities, and a new economic engine to the Motor City.

Stephen Shaya, a physician whose late father created J & B Medical with his wife nearly 28 years ago, is the founder of Detroit Life Sciences. The global healthcare company operates under the name Shamekh IV.

Shaya, a Chaldean Iraqi Christian, decided to launch his company first in Saudi Arabia in 2023. He explained that 250 companies had submitted projects to the White House at the time. Shaya's fledgling company was one of the firms that received funding.

“The idea came to me during COVID, when we saw issues with the global medical supply chain,” Shaya said in an interview with 7 News Detroit. “Access to health care products became kind of a political football.”

Shaya, a Detroit native and graduate of Wayne State Medical School, said his new business, Detroit BioSciences, is working to secure one of two locations in Detroit to build its physical infrastructure in 2026. The facility would be approximately 150,000 square feet and three stories tall. Shaya and his business partners are investing $500 million into a plant to bring 500 jobs to the city.

“We're also going to have places for folks to live, so this is not just building a facility. We want to build a whole ecosystem,” Shaya explained to 7 News Detroit.