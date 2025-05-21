Eight GM Leaders Recognized by Automotive News as Industry’s Leading Women

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 15: Mary Barra, Chairman and CEO of General Motors, speaks during a General Motors press conference at the Renaissance Center on December 15, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. General Motors announced it will soon begin autonomous vehicle testing on Michigan’s public roads and start manufacturing the next generation of autonomous vehicles at the Orion assembly plant, Michigan in 2017. (Photo by Rachel Woolf/Getty Images)

General Motors (GM) has announced that eight of its company leaders have been named to the 2025 edition of the 100 Leading Women in the North American auto industry.

GM chair and CEO Mary Barra, who has appeared on the list for more than two decades, is one of this year's honorees.

Learn more about them below in this summary from a GM news release.

Jamie Brewer | Executive Chief Engineer, Battery Electric Trucks

Jamie Brewer has served GM for 25 years in roles such as engineering, quality, and program leadership. Since 2018, she's worked to advance GM's vision for an all-electric future by guiding vehicle development across GM's EV portfolio.

Mandi Damman | Executive Chief Engineer, Autonomous and Electric Vehicles

Mandi Damman has worked at GM for more than two decades. She directs the company's cross-functional engineering teams who are responsible for the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle and integrating autonomous technologies into other future GM vehicle programs.

Doneen McDowell | Vice President, Truck Sector

Doneen McDowell oversees five GM North American ICE truck and SUV plants. Her roles at GM have included plant director, executive director of manufacturing engineering, and vice president of labor.

Jaclyn McQuaid | Global Vice President, Buick-GMC

Jaclyn McQuaid first began working for GM in 2000 as a test engineer. She was named president of GM Europe in 2022 and now serves as global vice president of Buick and GMC.

Susan Sheffield | President and CEO, GM Financial

Susan Sheffield has worked in the automotive industry for close to 35 years, 24 of which she spent at GM Financial, which she joined in 2001.

Alicia del Valle Soto | Ramos Plant Executive Director

Alicia del Valle Soto served as the first Mexican woman to hold the position of plant director for GM Mexico operations. In 2019, she became executive director of the Ramos Arizpe Assembly Plant, GM Mexico's first EV manufacturing facility.

Kristin Toth | Executive Director, Electrical Systems, Software and Connectivity, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain