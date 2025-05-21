Ice Nine Kills Brings ‘Hell of a Summer Tour’ to Sterling Heights on Aug. 29

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 10: Ricky Armellino of Ice Nine Kills attends the Los Angeles premiere of ” A Work Of Art” music video extended cut and “Terrifier 3” at Fine Arts Theatre on October 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Ice Nine Kills has announced a purely diabolical headliner coming to the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights on Friday, Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m.

"Ice Nine Kills: Dayseeker, Kim Dracula & More, Hell of a Summer Tour" will bring the band's twisted theatrics and cinema to performances that feature the most dynamic contributors to modern heavy music. Dayseeker, Kim Dracula, and The Funeral Portrait will join Ice Nine Kills.

Spencer Charnas, vocalist and creative architect of Ice Nine Kills, described the performance style to 313Presents.com.

“It's an eclectic bill, and having MEST on some of the shows is a particularly full-circle moment for me. As many Psychos will remember, I formed the band after seeing Goldfinger and MEST in Worcester (Massachusetts) 25 years ago,” he said. “The Hell of a Summer Tour will be a celebration of all things INK — past, present, and future.”

Loudwire praised Ice Nine Kills as “one of the most unique acts in metal right now.” The band blends immersive theatrical performances, connecting millions in its growing legion of “psychos” worldwide with its thrilling blend of horror and musicality.