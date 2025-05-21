ContestsEvents
Jalen Rose Leadership Academy Receives Former Hospital from Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health has announced that it is donating the site of the former Kingswood Hospital in Royal Oak Township, Michigan, to the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy. The academy is…

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 28: Jalen Rose speaks the 14th annual Jalen Rose Leadership Academy Celebrity Golf Classic kick-off party, a PGD Global Production presented by MGM Grand Detroit on July 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images for Play Golf Designs Inc., PGD Global)

Henry Ford Health has announced that it is donating the site of the former Kingswood Hospital in Royal Oak Township, Michigan, to the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy.

The academy is embarking on a $20 million capital campaign to renovate the former health care facility at 10300 Eight Mile Road into a school.

Following the renovations, the building will open to high school students approximately two years after renovations are completed. The students would then move from the school's current home near Eight Mile and Greenfield roads. Its current facility would be renovated to create a middle school.

"Since I founded the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy in 2011, my singular focus has been to prepare our community's young people to become leaders in whatever their future holds. As our vision and goals expand, so too does the space we need," founder Jalen Rose said in a news release shared with CBS News Detroit

"We are so very grateful to our friends at Henry Ford Health for giving us the perfect place to grow our family and impact. The sky's the limit for our scholars, who will have the space to learn what they need in high school to succeed in college and careers," said Rose, a basketball legend and Detroit native.

The Kingswood Hospital closed earlier in 2025 after Henry Ford opened a new behavioral health hospital in West Bloomfield. Construction on the building is expected to start later this year.  

“We've long said that it was crucial to us to find a use for the former Kingswood Hospital that contributed to the betterment of our community, and we couldn't have found a better partner to make those goals a reality than the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy,” said Bob Riney, president and CEO of Henry Ford Health, in a statement shared with Local 4 Detroit.

Michael VyskocilWriter
