Ludacris to Perform at Comerica Park for Detroit Tigers’ Hip-Hop Night

Get ready, Detroit!

The Detroit Tigers are bringing the heat on and off the diamond with a special Hip-Hop Night at Comerica Park on Friday, June 13th, as part of their larger Black in Baseball Weekend celebration.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Zach McKinstry #39 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Four of the Division Series at Comerica Park on October 10, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Black in Baseball event blends the best of baseball and hip-hop culture, giving Tigers fans an unforgettable experience under the city lights.

Detroit Tigers' Hip Hop Night Headline Performer

Kicking off the night, the Tigers will face off against the Cincinnati Reds, which is said to be an electric matchup. However, the fun does not stop after the final pitch, fans are invited to stay in their seats for a postgame concert by heavy-hitter, hip-hop legend, and Grammy Award-winner, Ludacris!

Not only will the night end with a Ludacris performance, but there is also a hip-hop-themed edition of the Tigers' popular Friday Night Party in the Park, presented by Casamigos.

Hip Hop Night VIP Passes

For anyone looking to elevate their night even further, a limited number of VIP passes are also available. These exclusive packages include premium field access for the concert, a Tigers game ticket, and a one-of-a-kind Detroit Tigers chain, which is the perfect collector's item for the true Tigers fans.

If you already have a ticket to the June 13th game, no need to worry. You can buy a separate VIP Field Pass or the Postgame Concert Ticket package.

What is a fun night out on the town without a signature drink? To match the evening's vibes, the Tigers are debuting a signature cocktail for the occasion: the "Peaches and Cream" drink. The cocktail is a mix of Casamigos Blanco Tequila, Peach Schnapps, lime juice, and coconut cream.

Whether you are a die-hard Tigers fan, a hip-hop head, or simply looking for a fun night out in the D, this is a one-of-a-kind event that you do not want to miss.