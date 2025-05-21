Movement Detroit Prepares to Mark 25th Anniversary

Techno audiences will soon converge on Detroit's Hart Plaza to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Movement Detroit.

Held Saturday, May 24, through Monday, May 26, the event will bring more than 100 artists to Detroit to perform their techno-centric hits. The festival will feature big names in the techno world, including Sama' Abdulhadi, DJ Minx, Stacey “Hotwaxx” Hale, and Seth Troxler. Additional performers include FJAAK, Nina Kraviz, Sara Landry, Klangkuenstler, and Michigan native Henry Brooks.

According to an EDM Identity report, the 25th anniversary of the festival will spotlight Detroit's history of arts and culture. A "Respect the Architects" exhibit will be on display near the Underground stage.

Graffiti artist and drum and bass legend Goldie is serving as this year's Artist in Residence. He's creating a large mural near the Pyramid Stage that he's called "Love: Detroit." The artist-in-residence program is hosted in partnership with Detroit-based 1XRun.

Movement 2025 will run from 2 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25. On Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, programming will run from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

VIP Sunday, general admission three-day, and general admission one-day passes are available on the Movement website. VIP Monday passes are sold out, while VIP three-day and Saturday passes are selling rapidly.