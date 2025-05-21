Summer Concerts Come Back to Wildwood Amphitheater in Orion Township

Orion Township welcomes back its Summer Concert Series to Wildwood Amphitheater for a fifth season of performances. Presented in partnership with Orion.Events, this season's lineup aims to be the largest and most exciting to date. Programming will include 33 events, including 10 free Thursday night concerts.

The full schedule is available on the Orion.Events website.

The season opens on Friday, May 30, with a fundraiser for the Lake Orion Fireworks. Ladies of the '80s will perform works from musicians such as Pat Benatar, Blondie, Joan Jett, and Stevie Nicks.

Free Thursday concerts begin on June 5, delivering family-friendly entertainment to audiences each week. Weekend performances will offer affordable concerts and events for the Orion Township community.

“Wildwood has quickly become a regional destination for live entertainment,” said Township Supervisor Chris Barnett in an interview with the Oakland County Times. “With our new status as a Certified Independent Venue by the National Independent Venue Association, we're proud to be officially recognized on a national stage.”

According to an Oakland County Times report, the 2024 season witnessed double the number of concert attendees compared to 2023. Attendance at ticketed events jumped by 50%. Organizers of the concert series said the interest in the performances only continues to increase, particularly among first-time attendees.