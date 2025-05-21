The Weeknd’s Film Debut ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ Gets Weak Box Office Records Amid Poor Reviews

The first film starring music star The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) brought in around $3.3 million in its first opening weekend. The psychological thriller had a rough start at the Box office, but some watchers think the film will still turn a profit.

Hurry Up Tomorrow opened May 16 in an estimated number of theaters in North America. In an email Saturday, a Lionsgate rep reported that the film is looking at a tally of $3.3 million to $3.6 million, which makes it profitable for the studio, as noted in Forbes. However, it's still far below its $15 million production cost.

In the movie, Abel Tesfaye stars as a musician who can't sleep. Rising star Jenna Ortega plays his odd fan Anima, while Barry Keoghan takes on the role of Lee, the musician's manager. Trey Edward Shults directed and co-wrote the screenplay with Tesfaye and Reza Fahim.

Critics slammed the film hard. It had low ratings and some awful reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. In The Daily Beast, Nick Schager called it "a feature-length ego-stroke of monumental hubris that instantly assumes pole position in the race for year's worst movie."

Screen Daily shows the film in fifth place behind Final Destination: Bloodlines, Thunderbolts, Sinners, and A Minecraft Movie on the UK-Ireland Box Office. While regular viewers gave it 72% on Rotten Tomatoes, it has a terrible C- rating on CinemaScore.

This movie is part of The Weeknd's creative work, alongside his new album and global tour. A stressful show in 2022, where he lost his voice, sparked the idea. His After Hours Til Dawn tour kicked off in Glendale, Arizona, on May 9, a week before the film's release.

The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow album debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It also topped other charts, including Top Album Sales, R&b/Hip Hop Albums, and R&B Albums.