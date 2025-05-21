This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 21

May 21 is a remarkable day in hip-hop and R&B that has seen many groundbreaking developments in these genres that have had a massive impact on popular culture. One iconic artist whose birthday falls on this date is the American rapper Notorious B.I.G., who was born in 1972. His debut album, Ready to Die, which was released in 1994, peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200. His second album, Life After Death , is considered one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time and spawned hit singles such as "Hypnotize" and "Mo Money Mo Problems."