University of Michigan to Offer Free Courses for AI Development, Google Certificates

Google is now providing free access to job and skills training for students at the University of Michigan. Students enrolled at the university’s three Michigan campuses can pursue career certificates…

a data analyst using technology AI for working tool for data analysis Chatbot Chat with AI, using technology smart robot AI, artificial intelligence to generate something or Help solve work problems.

Google is now providing free access to job and skills training for students at the University of Michigan.

Students enrolled at the university's three Michigan campuses can pursue career certificates and artificial intelligence courses free of charge. The university's Michigan Center for Academic Innovation has partnered with Google to offer the free courses to more than 66,000 students at its Ann Arbor, Dearborn, and Flint campuses.

Google Career Certificates focus on cybersecurity, data analytics, digital marketing, project management, and user experience (UX) design, among other topics.

“This partnership represents a powerful step forward in preparing U-M students to lead and thrive in a dynamic global workforce,” James DeVaney, the U-M center's founding executive director, said in a statement shared with MLive.com. “A Michigan degree plus additional, career-relevant open online courses and Google Career Certificates available at no cost through Michigan Online are a truly unbeatable combination.”

University of Michigan students can enroll in courses using their university credentials through Michigan Online, the university's online learning platform. U-M officials stated that thousands of free online courses, including 280 created by the university's faculty, are available to enrolled students through Michigan Online.

“Through this partnership, we're advancing our work to enable U-M students to enter the workforce with the skills employers are looking for and accelerate their career potential,” said Lisa Gevelber, founder of Grow with Google, in a statement provided to MLive.com.

