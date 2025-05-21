Win tickets to Katy Perry “The Lifetimes Tour”

ContestsEvents
Katy Perry at LCA

After selling out shows around the world for her upcoming “The Lifetimes Tour,” Katy Perry has announced that she will launch an extensive run in the United States, including a visit to Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, August 3 at 7 p.m.

105.1 The BOUNCE has your chance to win tickets to the show!

Register below for your chance to win!

Contest details: For this contest, enter online at wcsx.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET)  on Wednesday May 21st, 2025 and 10:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET)  on Thursday July 31sy, 2025. 105.1 The BOUNCE will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Friday August 1st, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 105.1 The BOUNCE. BOUNCE's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here:  Bounce Master Rules - 105.1 The Bounce

