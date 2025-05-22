Baseball for a Cause: How Detroit Tigers Fans Can Support Parkinson’s Patients

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 10: Former MLB player Kirk Gibson throws out the first pitch prior to the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers during Game Four of the Division Series at Comerica Park on October 10, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Need another reason to fall in love with the Tigers? Here you go!

Buy a Ticket, Change a Life: Detroit Tigers and Kirk Gibson Foundation Partnership

Fans of the Detroit Tigers now have a new way to enjoy America's pastime while supporting a great cause.

After the success of last year's game, during the 2025 MLB season, the Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s will receive $5 from each ticket purchased through its official website for all regular-season Detroit Tigers games.

This special fundraising initiative will directly benefit individuals living with Parkinson's disease. Supporters can make a difference by simply buying tickets through the Kirk Gibson Foundation's website, where prices range from $20 to $55.

The foundation was created by former Detroit Tigers outfielder and manager Kirk Gibson after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2015. The Michigan native is now dedicated to raising awareness and providing resources for others living with the disease.

Help Open Michigan’s First Parkinson’s Wellness Center with Every Tigers Ticket Purchase

With every ticket purchase, Tigers fans can feel that they are making a difference. One of the foundation's most exciting projects is the upcoming launch of the Kirk Gibson Center for Parkinson’s Wellness, located at 31440 Northwestern Highway in Farmington Hills.

Set to open later this year, this state-of-the-art facility will be the first of its kind in the state and will offer a wide range of activity-based wellness programs, completely free of charge and without the need for insurance.

OAKLAND, CA - 1987: Kirk Gibson #23 of the Detroit Tigers leads off base during a 1987 game against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr./Getty Images)

In the press release, these Cleveland-based InMotion-inspired programs focus on movement and holistic care. The center is set to provide roughly 70 hours of weekly programming, with the ability to serve up to 60,000 visitor hours yearly. It also strives to be a national model for Parkinson's wellness and community support.

By buying Tigers tickets through the foundation's website, fans are not only securing a seat at the ballpark. They are also playing an important role in improving many lives across Michigan.