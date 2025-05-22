Oakland County Fire Chiefs Warns of I-75 Crisis On Facebook

Oakland County Fire Chiefs have issued a dire warning for drivers in the 15 miles of construction on I-75.

The warning was posted to Facebook by the North Oakland County Fire Authority on Wednesday, leading into the busy Memorial Weekend holiday. The message was short and too the point, "The ongoing construction on I-75 from Grand Blanc to Independence Township—especially southbound—is putting lives at risk."

The post was created by the Fire Chiefs of Springfield Township, Groveland Township, and North Oakland County Fire Authority after another fatal accident in the stretch. The Chiefs acknowledge that there are alternate routes around the construction, but that is causing its own problem. The side street detours are effective for smaller amounts of traffic, but are easily congested when heavier traffic comes through the area.

The post is clear about what the overall problem is: SPEED.

I drive this stretch multiple times per week and have definitely noticed the tension level rise when the construction starts. We all know that I-75 has a chronic speeding problem, and that problem is only made worse by a long construction zone. This is the same construction project that MDot had going last year, but this Summer it's on the northbound side. The project will last all summer, and that is where the warning comes in. There have already been numerous accidents in the zone, and we're not even in June.