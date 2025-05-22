ContestsEvents
West Coast Rapper AZ Chike Drops Diss Track Going After Joey Bada$$

AZ Chike fired back at Joey Badass with a new diss track, “What Would You Do?” This is the latest shot in the intensifying beef between East and West Coast…

Queen Quadri
Joey Bada$$ attends the "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" New York Premiere at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 15, 2021 in New York City.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

AZ Chike fired back at Joey Badass with a new diss track, "What Would You Do?" This is the latest shot in the intensifying beef between East and West Coast rappers.

"He keep talkin' 'bout the west, is he strictly d*ck-ly? / Ray got some, I guess summer goin' fifty-fifty / Tag me in, time to get a n***a gone," rapped Chike, referencing Ray Vaughn's "H*e Era" diss song for Joey.

Chike's new song directly responds to Badass's earlier track, "The Ruler's Back," where he sparked outrage by targeting Kendrick Lamar and other West Coast artists. "Too much West Coast d*ck lickin' / I'm hearin' n****s throwin' rocks, really ain't sh*t stickin'," he rapped.

Many saw this as a nod to Lamar's ongoing tension with Drake. Within days, multiple rappers from California stepped up to defend their turf.

Ray Vaughn kicked things off with "H*e Era," and Joey quickly shot back again less than 24 hours later with "The Finals." His bars cut deep, mocking Top Dawg Entertainment and calling out Ray: "What kinda Top Dawg is you? You more Shih Tzu, you was cloned in the lab, dog, you artificial."

Chike's attack is the latest in the beef, and he didn't hold back with his punches. "How you a pro from your era and still ain't made a hit song? / N***a stick to the script, should've stayed in your zone / Heard that game bore 'em, now a n***a on your dome / Six hour flight, time to send a n***a home," he spat at Joey.

Even though AZ Chike worked with  Lamar on last year's GNX track "Peekaboo," the Compton MC hasn't said anything about any feuds involving Joey Bada$$.

As it stands, the coastal battle shows no signs of cooling. REASON and Ray Vaughn have also dropped tracks aimed at Bada$$, making this the fourth diss record in what's now a full-on rap war.

AZ ChikeJoey Bada$$
Queen QuadriWriter
