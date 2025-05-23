Quick Social Media Drama Between Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla Settles After Tory Lanez Song Post

Things got tense for a moment between GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion when GloRilla posted something with Tory Lanez's music. If you didn't know, Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan back in 2020. The two artists stopped following each other, but the rift didn't last long.

The incident started with GloRilla's Instagram story post. While Lanez's track played, she wrote: "I'm forever grateful for the heart I have, the way I love, the way I treat people, my pure intent. It's all a blessing."

GloRilla cut through speculation by quickly addressing the issue on social media. "Ion internet sh*t and I don't do mess! It was an innocent repost yall bsn," she wrote on X.

They unfollowed each other briefly after that, which stirred up talk about hip-hop bonds. SZA also stepped in to back Megan by commenting on an Instagram post an influencer made in response to Lanez's legal team's press conference, claiming to have a new witness to support his case.

"The density!!!!! I'm actually SO shocked at the amount of ppl fully comfortable bullying a woman that's proven to be a victim of assault ??!! Like out loud where other ppl can see you??," SZA wrote in the comments.

The courts slammed Lanez with a 10-year sentence for the 2020 shooting attack. Since then, Megan has faced waves of online attacks. She's pushed back at critics who keep making her relive the incident.

Before this incident, Glo and Megan shared history, as they worked on "Wanna Be (Remix)" together with Cardi B, so fans hoped it wasn't a severe fallout. Some even suggested Glo didn't realize what song was playing when she shared the post.