Janet Jackson Returns To TV And Shines At The AMAs
Janet Jackson returns to TV with a dazzling AMA performance and a heartfelt Icon Award speech.
Janet Jackson made a powerful return to the stage on Monday at the 2025 American Music Awards, marking her first TV performance in seven years.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer, who turned 59 earlier this month, performed her hits “Someone to Call My Lover” and “All For You” for a cheering audience at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Memorial Day.
After her high-energy set, Jackson was honored with the AMAs’ Icon Award, joining past recipients like Rihanna (2013) and Lionel Richie (2022). During her acceptance speech, she expressed both gratitude and humility.
“I'm so honored. I'm so grateful,” Jackson said. “I mean no disrespect in any way but I don't consider myself an icon. My family, myself, our dream was to—it wasn't ever to be famous. We always had a special love for music, dancing and singing. Fame came as a result of hard work and dedication.
My story, my family story, is truly an American story. This would have only happened in America. The only thing that I hope for is that I've been an inspiration to others and artists to follow their dreams and succeed.”
Jackson is the youngest of the ten Jackson siblings and grew up performing with her brothers and sisters, including the late Michael Jackson. Over the years, she’s earned 11 American Music Awards and 5 Grammys.
Her performance at the AMAs follows the launch of her Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Theatre in December 2024. She’s set to return there for three more shows later this week.
Janet’s return was more than a performance—it was a moment of reflection, celebration, and a reminder of her lasting impact on music.