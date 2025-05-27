Oak Park Teens Chase Music Dreams Thanks to School’s New Program

Showing up to school is less daunting for students in Oak Park, Michigan.

In Oak Park, school leaders are trying an innovative approach to get teens excited about attending class. This means fewer detentions and better class attendance.

Canva

A new pilot program called "Makin' It Sound Good" is giving high school students a seriously cool incentive: keep your attendance up, and you will earn studio time at a real-deal music recording studio!

The idea may seem simple, but it is extremely powerful. Students who attend school consistently receive free access to Dalion Nation Studios, a local recording space that has hosted Detroit rap heavyweights, including Bodly James and Icewear Vezzo. Now, instead of just listening to their favorite artists, Oak Park teens have the chance to follow in their footsteps.

Want to Record Like Icewear Vezzo? Oak Park Students Can—If They Go to Class

The program is a collaboration between the City of Oak Park, Oak Park Youth Assistance, and the Oak Park School District, and it's already making waves. It's more than just handing out rewards. This is about creating connections and translating to life.

By tying school attendance to a real-world creative outlet, educators are meeting students where they are and showing them that education can be a stepping stone to their dreams, not just something to simply survive until graduation.

As reported by WXYZ Detroit, students are showing up, both in class and in the studio, inspired by the opportunity to create music in a space where some of Detroit's finest have recorded.

And let's be honest, what teen would not be more motivated to wake up for school knowing they could end the day laying down tracks in a pro-level studio?