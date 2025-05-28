ContestsEvents
SZA Wins Two R&B Awards at AMAs, Struggles with Dress on Stage

At Monday night’s American Music Awards in Las Vegas, SZA won big but faced an unexpected challenge. Her tight dress turned a simple walk to accept awards into quite a…

Queen Quadri
SZA (R) accepts the Favorite R&B Song award for "Saturn" from presenter Tiffany Haddish during the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

At Monday night's American Music Awards in Las Vegas, SZA won big but faced an unexpected challenge. Her tight dress turned a simple walk to accept awards into quite a task.

Born Solána Imani Rowe, SZA beat Tyla, Summer Walker, and Kehlani to win Favorite Female R&B Artist. Her hit song "Saturn" brought her another win as Best R&B Song at the fan-voted awards.

"I love you so much, just as much as you love me, probably more," said SZA to the crowd after receiving the award.

Getting to the stage at first wasn't easy. As she made her way up the stairs in a stunning floor-length fishtail gown, two staff members rushed to assist her. Mid-climb, she quickly adjusted her top to prevent any mishaps, causing TV cameras to cut away.

At one point, microphones even caught her whispering, "I can't get up there" during the moment. Her silver-detailed dress sparked instant buzz on X after a fan page posted the video.

"Was Sza having a wardrobe malfunction," an X user commented. "LMAOO not SZA can't get up the steps... dress too small and falling off her a**. Top falling down. What is going on.. then for her to tell them folks she can't get up there," another commented.

SZA had six nominations going in that night. Yet her collaboration, "Luther," with Kendrick Lamar, didn't win in either of its categories. Her Grand National Tour with Lamar is still running, with Justin Bieber making a special appearance on May 23 at the SoFi Stadium show.

Want to see SZA live on stage? You can find more information about her upcoming shows and buy tickets on her official tour page.

As always, the AMAs were all about the fans. The show welcomed performances from Gwen Stefani, Gloria Estefan, Benson Boone, and other stars at its Las Vegas location throughout the night.

