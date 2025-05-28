SZA Wins Two R&B Awards at AMAs, Struggles with Dress on Stage

At Monday night's American Music Awards in Las Vegas, SZA won big but faced an unexpected challenge. Her tight dress turned a simple walk to accept awards into quite a task.

Born Solána Imani Rowe, SZA beat Tyla, Summer Walker, and Kehlani to win Favorite Female R&B Artist. Her hit song "Saturn" brought her another win as Best R&B Song at the fan-voted awards.

"I love you so much, just as much as you love me, probably more," said SZA to the crowd after receiving the award.

Getting to the stage at first wasn't easy. As she made her way up the stairs in a stunning floor-length fishtail gown, two staff members rushed to assist her. Mid-climb, she quickly adjusted her top to prevent any mishaps, causing TV cameras to cut away.

At one point, microphones even caught her whispering, "I can't get up there" during the moment. Her silver-detailed dress sparked instant buzz on X after a fan page posted the video.

"Was Sza having a wardrobe malfunction," an X user commented. "LMAOO not SZA can't get up the steps... dress too small and falling off her a**. Top falling down. What is going on.. then for her to tell them folks she can't get up there," another commented.

SZA had six nominations going in that night. Yet her collaboration, "Luther," with Kendrick Lamar, didn't win in either of its categories. Her Grand National Tour with Lamar is still running, with Justin Bieber making a special appearance on May 23 at the SoFi Stadium show.

