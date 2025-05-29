Ab-Soul Drops Instagram Diss Track Going After Joey Bada$$ and DJ Akademiks

Ab-Soul just dropped a fierce Instagram freestyle on Tuesday, May 27, blasting Joey Bada$$ and DJ Akademiks. His raw verses cut deep at critics who took shots at West Coast rap while making it clear he's down to settle things face to face.

"The blogs sayin' the coast done lost, that's a bad look /The homie literally just popped out and set the stage for y'all, what the f***?/I got love for Beast Coast, well, we the best one - west up," rapped Ab-Soul in the track.

In the clip, he used an old screenshot from his late friend Doe Burger's 2018 post, with the caption, "It's just a few chains... don't let that go over your head." The shot shows chains from both TDE and Pro Era camps laid out side by side.

Then things got personal. His words cut straight to Akademiks: "Carson across my belly, I'll prove I won already /Bar none, don't cross the ninety-one without a pass /You gon' need credentials and premium gas /And I'ma slap Akademiks when I see him."

Akademiks didn't let that slide and snapped back hard on X, "Sounds amazing. Just remind that n**** they won't throw a funeral for him like Nipsey. Keep rapping lil n**** we ain't see u slap nothing yet," he fired off.

The beef all started when Joey Bada$$ took shots at Kendrick Lamar and West Coast music. Ab-Soul took it personally and responded while still showing respect to East Coast artists who earned it.

DJ Hed also weighed in to share his thoughts on the lyrics. The song ends with Hed discussing Ab-Soul's writing skills with Elliott Wilson and Jeremy Hecht.