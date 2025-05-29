Big Sean Fulfills Promise With Must See DSO Concert

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Big Sean performs onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

When Big Sean says that he has a surprise for the city of Detroit, you should never underestimate him.

After the special free concert celebrating the 10th anniversary of Dark Sky Paradise, the rapper is back with another big announcement for the city.

Detroit's musical legacy will take center stage this summer as Big Sean and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) join forces for a groundbreaking concert experience.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: Big Sean performs onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

Set for Sunday, June 29 at 7 pm at Orchestra Hall, "Big Sean & Friends with the DSO" promises to be the event of the year by blending hip-hop and classical music in a tribute to the city.

Presented by the Detroit Pistons and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the event will feature Big Sean performing alongside the DSO, reimagining his hits with orchestral arrangements. The concert will also feature performances by Detroit artists, including Skilla Baby, Tee Grizzley, Illa J, Nasaan, and Queen Naija.

As if this event couldn't get any better, a highlight of the evening will be an orchestral tribute to the late J Dilla, a legendary Detroit producer whose legacy has left a lasting impact on hip-hop and the city. The DSO will debut a new genre-fusion arrangement honoring his work.

Big Sean, who has served as the Pistons' Creative Director of Innovation since 2020, continues to champion Detroit through different initiatives that bridge music, culture, and community. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Detroit Pistons Foundation, the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan, and the Sean Anderson Foundation, supporting youth programs and community development.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, May 29, at 10 am, starting at $75, and can be purchased through the Pistons' website. An exclusive Big Sena bobblehead will also be available for $20, with proceeds supporting the previously mentioned charities.

This concert represents an opportunity to experience the blend of Detroit's musical heritage, regardless of the genre, throughout all eras of time in one unforgettable night.