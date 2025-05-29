Detroit City FC Unveils New Corktown Stadium Plans

The Detroit City Football Club is getting closer to having a new stadium in Corktown, and now we have an idea of what the stadium will look like.

Detroit City Football Club is set to build the city's first soccer-specific stadium on the site of the abandoned Southwest Detroit Hospital in Corktown. Demolition of the hospital is scheduled to begin in July, with construction on the 15,000-seat stadium expected to start soon after.

When Will The Stadium Be Done?

The stadium is projected to open in time for the 2027 season, and will change the landscape of Corktown. The new home for Detroit City FC will feature modern amenities, on-site commercial space, and a parking structure. The project has garnered support from local residents and business owners who believe it will bring increased foot traffic and economic opportunities to the area.

DCFC CEO and Co-owner Sean Mann talked about how the plans came together and what it will mean for the team and the surrounding community.

The artist renderings were released this week for the new stadium. The pictures show the potential for business growth around the stadium as well.