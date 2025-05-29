Kool & the Gang’s ‘Chicago Mike’ Sumler Dies at 71
Michael “Chicago Mike” Sumler, known for his role with Kool & the Gang, has died in a car crash in Georgia at age 71.
Michael Sumler, known to fans as “Chicago Mike,” has died at age 71. He was a longtime member of the R&B group Kool & the Gang and passed away over Memorial Day weekend in a car crash in Mableton, Georgia.
The band shared the news in a touching statement to PEOPLE: “We’re deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our longtime wardrobe valet, Mike Sumler. Mike worked alongside Kool & the Gang from 2004-2015, making sure the guys looked their best on stage every night.”
They also remembered his spirit onstage: “He also enthused the crowd with his energy and dance moves. Most recently, Mike helped Kool with LeKool champagne events,” the statement continued. “Everyone here at Kool & the Gang has fond memories of Mike and will miss him. May he rest in peace.”
According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Sumler was driving when his car collided with another vehicle on Sunday evening, May 25. He died at the scene.
Mableton Mayor Michael Owens honored him in a statement released on May 28: “This Memorial Day weekend the world lost a music legend. Michael Sumler, known as 'Chicago Mike' of Kool and the Gang died in a crash Sunday night on Veterans Memorial Highway near Buckner Road. He was 71.”
“The City of Mableton, City Council and I join his friends, family and fans in mourning his loss.”
Sumler joined Kool & the Gang in 1985, long after the band formed in New Jersey in 1964. Known for classics like “Celebration,” “Ladies’ Night,” and “Get Down on It,” the group remembers Mike not just for how he helped them look — but for how he helped them shine.