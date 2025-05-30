This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 30

May 30 isn't just any average date in hip-hop and R&B. With birthdays, cultural moments, and great songs, this day has marked important developments in these genres that still inspire fans and artists alike.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

May 30 brought the birth of a talented artist, as well as the release of several career-defining albums and singles in hip-hop and R&B:

American rapper Remy Ma was born on May 30 1980. The four-time GRAMMY nominee shot to the limelight as a member of Fat Joe's hip-hop collective, Terror Squad. Her 2006 debut album, There's Something About Remy: Based on a True Story, peaked at No. 33 on Billboard 200 and reached No. 7 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 1989: American rapper Kool Moe Dee released his third album, Knowledge is King. It reached No. 25 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

May 30 is associated with several landmark cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B:

American hip-hop group Naughty by Nature dropped their fourth album, Poverty's Paradise, the last to be released through Tommy Boy Records. It peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2017: NBC premiered the first season of the American dance competition show World of Dance, with R&B singers and dancers Ne-Yo and Jennifer Lopez serving as judges alongside acclaimed choreographer Derek Hough. The series was discontinued in 2021 after four seasons.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Controversial moments and tragic occurrences in hip-hop and R&B are also part of May 30’s legacy:

Motown Queen Diana Ross' publicist disclosed that the music icon had voluntarily entered a drug and rehabilitation center ahead of her international summer tour. According to Paul Bloch, Ross had entered Malibu's Promise Center 10 days earlier to "clear up some personal issues." 2010: American R&B and soul singer Ali-Ollie Woodson died from cancer-related complications at the age of 58. He is best remembered as a lead vocalist for the legendary Motown vocal group The Temptations, with whom he worked from 1984 to 1986 and from 1988 to 1996.