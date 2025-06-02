SZA Leaves Fan Event in Phoenix After Getting Hit by Bracelet, Sparks Debate on Concert Behavior

At a Phoenix meet-and-greet on May 28, someone hit SZA in the face with a bracelet. The singer left the event at once.

It happened as she was signing items for fans before her Grand National Tour performance with Kendrick Lamar. Video clips caught the moment when the item hit her upper body. She turned and walked off, with security by her side.

"Nah, I'm out," SZA said, as reported in The Shade Room. The crowd in the background called out, asking who threw the object, realizing they ruined their chances of meeting the Grammy-winning artist.

SZA later addressed the moment on her Instagram, expressing that she wasn't even mad. "I realized he didn't even know he hit me, so everything was alright. I'm not mad, and I didn't even have a mark. God is good all the time," she said in her video story.

This trend of stars getting hit by items at shows has been happening for a while. Back in June 2023, Bebe Rexha needed medical care after getting hit in her face by a phone. Harry Styles and Drake have also dealt with objects being thrown at them on stage.

Just days before the Phoenix event, SZA had crushed her set at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles. Justin Bieber even popped in as a surprise on stage to sing their hit "Snooze."

Following the bracelet incident, SZA's merchandise sales team, Not Beauty, issued a statement on Instagram regarding future meet-ups. "Due to space restrictions at Oracle Park, we're unable to host the full activation and meet-and-greet. However, our Not Beauty merch booth will still be up and running at Mariza plaza."