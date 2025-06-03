Mannie Fresh Puts Out 23-Track Mix Ahead of Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter VI’

If you're a Lil Wayne fan, you have something to be excited about. Mannie Fresh just dropped a 23-track megamix on Apple Music, and it's all to hype up Wayne's upcoming album, Tha Carter VI, dropping on June 6. The veteran producer crafted an intricate blend of sounds.

Named Lil Wayne: The Mix Before Tha VI, this collection incorporates classic Wayne tracks with some unexpected samples. Think 80s rock like The Outfield's "Your Love" and Rick Springfield's "Jessie's Girl." Fresh even reworked some tracks that fans have never heard before in this mix.

LilWayneHQ's Mnjaro broke the news about four brand-new tracks on the collaboration project. "No More," which was once slated for Tha Carter V, got a complete makeover and is now reworked for Carter 6. "Your Love" samples The Outfield and takes on new life through Wayne's distinctive flow.

The other two songs are a completely new version of "F*ck That N***a" and a freestyle of Charles Bradley and Menahan Street Band's "Where Do We Go From Here."

The megamix spans Wayne's musical path with sharp twists. Track 10 boldly pairs "Jessie's Girl" with "All the Time" with Natasha Mosley's vocals. You also get mashups like "A Milli" with Ready for the World's "Tonight" and "Drunk in Love" meeting "Mo Bamba" in an unexpected clash.

There's also a lot of star power in the mix. Jay-Z jumped in on a fresh take of "Mr. Carter," and Drake delivered hot verses on an updated "I'm Goin In." You will also hear new takes on hits like "Go DJ," "6 Foot 7 Foot," and "Fireman."

Mannie Fresh even pulls out a rare Squad Up freestyle, backed by Charles Bradley and Menahan Street Band's soulful instrumentals. And to close it out strong? A reimagined "Go DJ," which was Wayne's first breakthrough hit.