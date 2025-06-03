Rescued Food From The Detroit Grand Prix Feeds Thousands

Small Business Philanthropy: Restaurant Preparing Free Food and Feeding Local Community for Thanksgiving Day or Memorial Service. Volunteers Give Away Meals for Charity.

Detroit Metro Food Rescue helped feed more than 5,000 people with food that would have been thrown out after the Detroit Grand Prix.

Metro Food Rescue is collecting excess food from the Detroit Grand Prix to feed those in need across Michigan, providing approximately 5,000 meals to 10 different organizations. Founder Chad Techner aims to reduce food waste in metro Detroit by delivering leftover food from events to those in need.

Tens of thousands of pounds of food would have been thrown away, but thanks to the hard work put in by everyone at Metro Food Rescue, that food will feed thousands. Check out their FB Live video showing the truckloads of food saved.

Learn More About Metro Food Rescue

Metro Food Rescue was started in 2020 to help deal with the city's food insecurity crisis. Their mission statement on Facebook tells you everything you need to know.

We rescue food that would otherwise be thrown away from farms & food pantries that have had a surplus of particular items & quickly get it into the hands of our Metro Detroit neighbors who face food insecurity.

This is not the first time that Metro Food Rescue has turned a potential huge food wasting event into a huge win in the fight against hunger. When Detroit hosted the NFL Draft last year, Metro Food Rescue saved over 70,000 pounds of food.