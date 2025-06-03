Win tickets to see Lil Wayne: Tha Carter VI Tour!

Five-time Grammy award-winning rap icon Lil Wayne announced his ‘Tha Carter VI’ tour, a special North American run following the release of his highly anticipated album Tha Carter VI and celebrating over 20 years of his iconic Tha Carter album series. The tour will feature special guests Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Contest details: For this contest, enter online at 1051thebounce.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Tuesday June 3rd, 2025 and 11:00pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Sunday August 17th, 2025. 105.1 The BOUNCE will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Monday August 18th, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 105.1 The BOUNCE. BOUNCE's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here: Bounce Master Rules - 105.1 The Bounce