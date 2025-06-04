LA Police Catch Suspect in Nashville Rapper Chris King’s Killing After Year-Long Hunt

Last week, the Los Angeles police finally arrested Adrian Cameron Jr. in a surprise raid, ending a year-long search for the man accused of killing rapper Chris King. The 22-year-old suspect had cut his ankle monitor and had been on the run since the April 2024 shooting in Nashville.

The fatal incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. near a recording studio on Hayes Street in the dark Midtown Nashville alley. During the attempted robbery, shots were fired, resulting in the death of Chris King at 32 and wounding another victim.

In the aftermath, fellow artist and friend Trippie Redd was one of the first stars to confirm the rumors of King's passing on Instagram. He wrote: "I am so hurt rn I can't even think I love you bro come back!!!!! @whoischrisking," as reported by HotNewHipHop.

A joint strike team of Nashville's TITANS Unit and FBI/LAPD agents pinned down Cameron's location. Weeks earlier, police had arrested 19-year-old Amir Carroll as the second suspect connected to the case. A third person linked to the crime remains at large.

"The safety of our community should be a real consideration in the setting of bonds and pretrial release conditions," said Nashville Police Chief John Drake in a statement noted in HypeFresh.

The arrest adds to Cameron's legal troubles. At the time of King's death, he was fresh out on bond for a separate 2021 murder case where Josh Evans, 50, turned up dead in the Cumberland River. At just 17, Cameron allegedly shot Evans during a drug deal gone wrong in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Before his death, King collaborated with top music stars like Keke Palmer and Machine Gun Kelly, and even lived with Justin Bieber, as he once shared on Instagram. His last song, "Seeing Double Seeing Double," dropped mere days before the fatal shooting.

DJ Scheme also mourned the loss online, writing: "It's so sad this community of artist/friends has gotten this small. All because of gun violence or drugs. I know we were just a wave in hip-hop but man this really the life we live. I hate to see someone I've known since the beginning days be gone."