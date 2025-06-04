Lions Duo David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs Team Up With Faygo
Faygo is a Michigan icon, so it only makes sense that they are teaming up with the Detroit Lions. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs are considered one of the best backfields in the NFL on the field, and now they are teaming up with Faygo off the field.
This summer, Gibbs and Montgomery will spearhead the Faygo campaign centered on their two new flavors, Bubble Pop and Super Pop. Faygo will be in the Detroit streets with exclusive events and merchandise. The first of release features two co-branded shirts.
You can order the shirts here, pick one up at the House of Faygo, or at one of the many events in Detroit this summer.
This has been a busy offseason for the Lions, especially for David Montgomery. The Lions star running back took time this offseason to finish up his degree at Iowa State.