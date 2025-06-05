This 11-Year-Old Is Feeding Detroit One Donation at a Time

At just 11 years old, JoJo Zager is proving that age is no barrier to making a big difference. This determined young resident of Macomb County launched an ambitious yet incredible county-wide food drive, intending to collect 10,000 pounds of non-perishable food items - all in just 10 days.

Detroit Area Kid Starts Huge Food Drive to Help the Hungry — Here’s How You Can Help

From June 2 to June 12, JoJo's food drive is rallying the community through a partnership with the Community Food Bank of Macomb County and seven local libraries, including the Mount Clemens Public Library. The libraries are serving as donation hubs where community members can drop off non-perishable items, including canned goods, boxed meals, and sealed pantry staples. However, they are requesting that no glass containers be donated.

Where To Drop Off Donations

Mount Clemens Public Library - 150 Cass Ave, Mt. Clemens

Fraser Public Library - 15260 15 Mile Road, Fraser

Harrison Township Public Library - 28255 Lanse Creuse St., Harrison Twp.

Center Line Public Library - 7345 Weingartz St., Center Line

MacDonald Public Library - 36480 Main St., New Baltimore

Civic Center Library - One City Square, Suite 100, Warren

Eastpointe Memorial Public Library - 15875 Oak, Eastpointe

Community Food Bank of Macomb County - 44900 Vic Wertz Dr., Clinton Twp.

JoJo's motivation is the best part of this all. It is as heartfelt as it is powerful. When asked by WXYZ why he's taking on this food drive at 11 years old, his response was wise beyond his years:

"Because homeless and poor people are the same as us, they just need a little bit more help," JoJo said.

It is a simple truth that fuels his mission. It is one rooted in compassion, community, action, and follow-through. What makes this effort even more inspiring is that JoJo is not stopping with this food drive. This food drive is serving as just the beginning of a lifelong commitment to helping others, and he hopes to inspire other kids to step up and find their own ways to give back.

JoJo's story is a reminder that anyone, no matter the age, can be a force for good. As the food drive continues, Macomb County residents are encouraged to donate to help JoJo reach his goal.