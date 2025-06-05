Your Last chance to win tickets to see Kendrick Lamar & SZA!

Contest details: For this contest, enter online at 1051thebounce.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Tuesday June 3rd, 2025 and 10:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Monday June 9, 2025. 105.1 The BOUNCE will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Monday June 9th, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 105.1 The BOUNCE. BOUNCE's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here: Bounce Master Rules - 105.1 The Bounce