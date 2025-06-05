ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Your Last chance to win tickets to see Kendrick Lamar & SZA!

105.1 The BOUNCE has your last chance to win tickets to the show at Ford Field June 10th! Register below for your shot at scoring tickets! Contest details: For this…

Ben Perez

105.1 The BOUNCE has your last chance to win tickets to the show at Ford Field June 10th!

Register below for your shot at scoring tickets!

Contest details: For this contest, enter online at 1051thebounce.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET)  on Tuesday June 3rd, 2025 and 10:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET)  on Monday June 9, 2025. 105.1 The BOUNCE will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Monday June 9th, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 105.1 The BOUNCE. BOUNCE's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here:  Bounce Master Rules - 105.1 The Bounce

Kendrick LamarSZA
Ben PerezWriter
Related Stories
The Henry Ford Juneteenth event
ContestsYou can win tickets to The Henry Ford Juneteenth event on June 19th!Ben Perez
Lil Wayne
ContestsWin tickets to see Lil Wayne: Tha Carter VI Tour!Ben Perez
Do It for Dad: Win a $200 Lowe’s Gift Card!
ContestsDo It for Dad: Win a $200 Lowe’s Gift Card!Elizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect