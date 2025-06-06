Ford Family Directs $19.2M Endowment Push to Support 11 Nonprofits Serving Detroit Youth

As the first anniversary of the reopening of Michigan Central Station is celebrated today, Friday, June 6, there's more to recognize on this historic occasion.

Last year, Bill and Lisa Ford connected with the Children's Foundation to discuss plans to establish the Michigan Central Station Children's Endowment Initiative. Their goal was to raise $10 million to create permanent endowments to support 10 community organizations helping children and families in the Detroit community.

That campaign launched in January 2024 and ended on June 6, 2024, at the 2024 Michigan Central Station reopening. The Fords' campaign exceeded its $10 million goal, raising $19.2 million from more than 300 donors.

According to a report from the Detroit Jewish News, neither the Children's Foundation nor the Fords planned to choose the endowment beneficiaries. One of the eligibility criteria to receive an endowment was that the organization had to be within 15 miles of Michigan Central Station.

An open call was issued for members to be a part of a selection committee who would represent the geographic area, have knowledge of issues facing kids in the community, and who understood the nature of an endowment. Sixteen people were selected.

In addition to adults, 44 young people from across the region took part in evaluating the applications. From among 104 organizations that applied for funding, 11 organizations were named beneficiaries in January 2025.

In addition to the permanent endowment, the 11 designated organizations are taking part in a two-year strategy consulting program to bolster the long-term impact they are making on young people in advance of receiving grant support in 2025 and 2026.