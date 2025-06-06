ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: June 6 – June 8

Detroit comes alive this weekend with a packed lineup of parades, music, comedy, and sports. From the vibrant Motor City Pride Festival at Hart Plaza to Bloc Party’s electrifying return…

Matt Christopherson

Scenic panoramic photo of Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit, Michigan, featuring surrounding skyscrapers

Detroit comes alive this weekend with a packed lineup of parades, music, comedy, and sports. From the vibrant Motor City Pride Festival at Hart Plaza to Bloc Party's electrifying return at the Fox and Josh Johnson's sharp stand-up at The Fillmore, there's energy on every stage. With T.I., Ashe and the Tigers also in town, it's a can't-miss weekend in the heart of the Motor City.

Motor City Pride Festival and Parade

  • What: Motor City Pride
  • When: Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 1 to 9 p.m., and Sunday, June 8, 2025, with the parade at noon and festival from 12:30 to 7 p.m.
  • Where: Hart Plaza, 1 W. Jefferson, Detroit
  • Cost: $5, with children 12 and under free

Motor City Pride, Michigan's largest LGBTQ+ pride event, draws over 65,000 attendees to Detroit's Hart Plaza each June. Founded in 1989 and renamed in 2003, the festival has grown into a vibrant celebration with nearly 50 performers across four stages, over 100 booths, 14 food vendors, and a family area. A spirited parade kicks off on Sunday at noon. Entirely volunteer-run since becoming a nonprofit in 2017, Motor City Pride fosters visibility, pride, and respect for the LGBTQ+ community.

Bloc Party

  • What: Live Music with Bloc Party and special guests Blonde Redhead and Joan
  • When: Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 7 p.m.
  • Where: Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit
  • Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing

Bloc Party brings their "20 Years of Bloc Party" tour to the Fox Theatre on June 7, 2025, performing "Silent Alarm" and their greatest hits. The iconic U.K. band celebrates two decades of influence with special guests Blonde Redhead and Joan. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7. This is their biggest North American tour, with Comerica Bank as the presenting partner. Tickets and suite rentals are on sale now.

Josh Johnson: "The Flowers Tour"

  • What: Comedian Josh Johnson: "The Flowers Tour"
  • When: Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 1, 4, and 7 p.m.
  • Where: The Fillmore Detroit, 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit
  • Cost: Tickets start at $48

Emmy-nominated comedian Josh Johnson brings "The Flower Tour" to The Fillmore Detroit this weekend. Known for his work on "The Daily Show" and viral stand-up clips, Johnson delivers sharp, relatable humor with warmth and insight. Following the success of his specials "Up Here Killing Myself" and "#(Hashtag)," he continues to earn acclaim, recently dubbed "the funniest guy on the internet" by WIRED.

Other Events

Detroit is buzzing with entertainment this weekend, offering something for every taste. From comedy and music to Major League Baseball, the city's venues are packed with must-see events:

  • Tip "T.I." Harris featuring The Haha MafiaFriday, June 6, 2025, at 7 and 9:30 p.m.; and Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. at The Detroit House of Comedy, 2301 Woodward Ave., Detroit
  • Ashe: "The Trilogy Tour": Friday, June 6, 2025, at 7 p.m. at Saint Andrew's Hall, 431 E. Congress St., Detroit
  • Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago Cubs: Friday, June 6, 2025, at 7:10 p.m.; Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 1:10 p.m.; and Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 1:40 p.m. at Comerica Park, 2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit
Detroitwhats poppin
Matt ChristophersonEditor
Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.
Related Stories
This 11-Year-Old Is Feeding Detroit One Donation at a Time
Detroit LocalThis 11-Year-Old Is Feeding Detroit One Donation at a TimeAlisha Brown
New Investments Could Transform Selfridge Into ‘Super Base’
Local NewsNew Investments Could Transform Selfridge Into ‘Super Base’Michael Vyskocil
Goalie Jack Ivankovic Commits to Play at University of Michigan
Local NewsGoalie Jack Ivankovic Commits to Play at University of MichiganMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect