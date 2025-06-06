Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: June 6 – June 8

Detroit comes alive this weekend with a packed lineup of parades, music, comedy, and sports. From the vibrant Motor City Pride Festival at Hart Plaza to Bloc Party's electrifying return at the Fox and Josh Johnson's sharp stand-up at The Fillmore, there's energy on every stage. With T.I., Ashe and the Tigers also in town, it's a can't-miss weekend in the heart of the Motor City.

Motor City Pride Festival and Parade

What: Motor City Pride

Motor City Pride When: Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 1 to 9 p.m., and Sunday, June 8, 2025, with the parade at noon and festival from 12:30 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 1 to 9 p.m., and Sunday, June 8, 2025, with the parade at noon and festival from 12:30 to 7 p.m. Where: Hart Plaza, 1 W. Jefferson, Detroit

Hart Plaza, 1 W. Jefferson, Detroit Cost: $5, with children 12 and under free

Motor City Pride, Michigan's largest LGBTQ+ pride event, draws over 65,000 attendees to Detroit's Hart Plaza each June. Founded in 1989 and renamed in 2003, the festival has grown into a vibrant celebration with nearly 50 performers across four stages, over 100 booths, 14 food vendors, and a family area. A spirited parade kicks off on Sunday at noon. Entirely volunteer-run since becoming a nonprofit in 2017, Motor City Pride fosters visibility, pride, and respect for the LGBTQ+ community.

Bloc Party

What: Live Music with Bloc Party and special guests Blonde Redhead and Joan

Live Music with Bloc Party and special guests Blonde Redhead and Joan When: Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 7 p.m. Where: Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing

Bloc Party brings their "20 Years of Bloc Party" tour to the Fox Theatre on June 7, 2025, performing "Silent Alarm" and their greatest hits. The iconic U.K. band celebrates two decades of influence with special guests Blonde Redhead and Joan. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7. This is their biggest North American tour, with Comerica Bank as the presenting partner. Tickets and suite rentals are on sale now.

Josh Johnson: "The Flowers Tour"

What: Comedian Josh Johnson: "The Flowers Tour"

Comedian Josh Johnson: "The Flowers Tour" When: Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 1, 4, and 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 1, 4, and 7 p.m. Where: The Fillmore Detroit, 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit

The Fillmore Detroit, 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit Cost: Tickets start at $48

Emmy-nominated comedian Josh Johnson brings "The Flower Tour" to The Fillmore Detroit this weekend. Known for his work on "The Daily Show" and viral stand-up clips, Johnson delivers sharp, relatable humor with warmth and insight. Following the success of his specials "Up Here Killing Myself" and "#(Hashtag)," he continues to earn acclaim, recently dubbed "the funniest guy on the internet" by WIRED.

Other Events

Detroit is buzzing with entertainment this weekend, offering something for every taste. From comedy and music to Major League Baseball, the city's venues are packed with must-see events: