This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 8

June 8 has witnessed many memorable moments in the hip-hop and R&B industry. On this day, we saw one prominent artist born. American rapper and producer Kanye West, who is arguably one of the most influential musicians of his generation, celebrates his birthday on June 8. He has sold over 160 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists in history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several charting hip-hop, R&B albums, and singles have dropped on this date over the years:

1993: American hip-hop trio Naughty by Nature released "It's On," the second single from their third album, 19 Naughty III. The track peaked at No. 74 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 48 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

2010: American rapper Plies released his fourth album, Goon Affiliated. It reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts.

2010: American rapper Travie McCoy of the rap rock group Gym Class Heroes released his debut solo album, Lazarus. It peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard 200, with its lead single, "Billionaire," reaching No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Cultural Milestones

June 8 is associated with several pivotal cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B:

1984: The American dance drama movie Beat Street officially opened in theaters. One of the earliest hip-hop films, its cast featured many leading artists at the time, including Grandmaster Melle Mel & the Furious Five, Afrika Bambaataa, DJ Jazzy Jay, and DJ Kool Herc.

2018: The soundtrack album Superfly for the 2018 crime thriller of the same title was released. The project, curated by Atlanta rapper Future, debuted at No. 25 on the Billboard 200 and No. 13 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The industry has also seen plenty of controversy on this date:

2021: American rapper Pooh Shiesty turned himself in after being linked to the shooting of a security guard at a Miami strip club. The following year, he pleaded guilty to a firearms conspiracy charge and was sentenced to five years and three months in connection with an earlier shooting that happened in 2020.

2024: Upcoming rapper Bloodhound Lil Jeff was shot and killed at 21 years of age. A popular figure in the Chicago drill scene, he was known for songs such as "Bloody Family" and "I Love My Draco."