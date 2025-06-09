Funk Pioneer Sly Stone Dead at 82

If you’ve ever heard a song that made you want to dance, question the world, and throw glitter in the air—all at the same time—chances are Sly Stone had something to do with it. The funk trailblazer and musical game-changer, who helped shape a generation with his psychedelic sound, has died at the age of 82.

Sly Stone, born Sylvester Stewart in Denton, Texas, was more than a musician—he was a movement. He grew up in California, where he was already belting out tunes in the church choir by the age of four. His nickname “Sly” came from a classmate's misspelling of his name, and he eventually leaned into it—changing his last name to "Stone," a move followed by his siblings Freddie and Rose. Together, they would help form the iconic band Sly and the Family Stone.

They weren’t just a band. They were a vibe. Their hits—like “Dance to the Music,” “Everyday People,” and “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)”—weren’t just catchy. They brought together pop, funk, and rock, mixing powerful messages with wild, unforgettable grooves. Sly’s work lit up Woodstock in the late ’60s and inspired future artists across genres—from Prince to Kendrick Lamar.

Sadly, the same passion that powered his brilliance was also part of his struggles. His drug use and unpredictable behavior eventually led to the group’s breakup in the 1980s. But the music never stopped echoing.

According to his family, “After a prolonged battle with COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease] and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend and his extended family.”

In their statement, they also shared, “Sly was a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music. His iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the world, and his influence remains undeniable.”

Even in his final years, Sly was still creating. He finished writing a screenplay based on his life, which his family hopes to release, following the 2024 memoir he published.

The family added, “We extend our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers during this difficult time. We wish peace and harmony to all who were touched by Sly's life and his iconic music. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your unwavering support.”