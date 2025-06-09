Iron Chef Competition Returns for Detroit Nonprofit Fundraiser

The culinary scene in Detroit is heating up this summer as two of the city's top chefs go head-to-head in a cooking competition for a great cause.

gorodenkoff/ Getty Images

Inspired by the popular television series "Iron Chef," the event, dubbed "Iron Chef Detroit II," will take place on June 12, 2025, at Eastern Market Shed 5 and promises an evening of gourmet creativity, friendly rivalry, and community support.

Returning for a second year after a successful 2024 debut that drew over 400 attendees, the competition will once again raise funds for Cass Community Social Services, a Detroit-based nonprofit that provides essential services such as food, housing, and health care to vulnerable populations.

Iron Chef II

Secret Ingredient, Big Stakes: Detroit Chefs Cook for Charity at Eastern Market

This year's culinary contenders are Chef Anthony Lombardo, executive chef and owner of SheWolf Pastificio & Bar, and Chef Andy Hollyday, executive chef and partner at Selden Standard. Both chefs are well-respected and celebrated in Detroit's restaurant landscape, so this will make for a great competition.

Similar to "Iron Chef," each chef will be challenged to create three dishes - a starter, a main course, and a dessert. However, there is a twist. Both chefs have to incorporate a secret ingredient that will be revealed at the start of the competition. In 2024, the surprise ingredient was local favorite Faygo, so the expectations are high for another creative twist this year.

Lombardo and Hollyday will have 20 to 30 minutes per round to craft their dishes in front of a live audience. Doors open at 6:00 PM, and the competition begins at 7:00 PM. With entertainment, food, and philanthropy all on the menu, Iron Chef Detroit II promises to be an unforgettable night for the community.