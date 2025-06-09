Seven-Year-Old Rumi Carter Joins Mom Beyoncé on Cowboy Carter Tour After Begging Daily

Night after night, Rumi Carter steps onto the stage during "Protector" on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour. The seven-year-old won her spot after months of asking to join her mom's shows. She walks out, waves to the crowd, then exits as the music continues during the tour stops.

Tina Knowles told ELLE UK about Rumi's wishes. "Rumi, for the last tour, just every day said, 'I want to go out there. I want to.' She wanted to experience it, too. And so Beyoncé is allowing her to do it this time. And I'm really happy about it because she has fun out there," expressed Tina during the chat.

The young star got her chance when Beyoncé said yes to this tour. This marks a noticeable shift in Beyoncé's thinking because when Blue Ivy wanted to perform on the Renaissance World Tour last year, her mom took more time to consider it. Now, both sisters happily share the stage.

Despite being in the spotlight, the girls stay grounded and stick to their regular routines offstage. But when it's time for performances, they embrace their roles as entertainers like their mom.

Rumi's first appearance on stage was on April 28, during "Protector," a song Beyoncé wrote just for her and her siblings. The audience responded with cheers as she made her way across the stage.

Soon, Rumi, and her twin brother, Sir, turn eight. They'll celebrate their birthday in London on June 13, right in the middle of the tour's UK stops. What a way to mark another year.

Rumi doesn't seem to mind being on stage at all. Speaking about protecting her grandchildren and keeping their lives normal, Knowles shared: "They love the stage - they've grown up around it."

For Rumi, "She gets to be a kid, and when she gets offstage, she's right back to being Rumi, the little kid, you know, the little seven-year-old, adorable," their grandma added.

Both girls now have their moments on stage. Blue Ivy dances while Rumi waves, each finding their way to shine next to their superstar mom. Want to see them perform live? The 32-date tour is still ongoing, with scheduled performances in London, France, Houston, and Atlanta this June and July.