ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

We got your FREE tickets to see Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia!

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia: The Thuggish-Ruggish-Mafia Tour with special guests TECH N9NE and DJ Quik at Pine Knob Music Theatre on Sunday, August 24 at 7:30 p.m. Pine Knob Music Theatre!…

Ben Perez
Bone Thugs N Harmony

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia: The Thuggish-Ruggish-Mafia Tour with special guests TECH N9NE and DJ Quik at Pine Knob Music Theatre on Sunday, August 24 at 7:30 p.m. Pine Knob Music Theatre!

105.1 The BOUNCE is your place for the Best Live Summer concerts. We got you covered with FREE tickets to the show!

To purchase your tickets go to 313 Presents, Livenation.com or just click here!

Register below for your chance to win FREE tickets to the show!

Contest details: For this contest, enter online at 1051thebounce.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET)  on Monday June 9, 2025 and 10:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET)  on Wednesday August 20, 2025. 105.1 The BOUNCE will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Friday August 22, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 105.1 The BOUNCE. BOUNCE's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here:  Bounce Master Rules - 105.1 The Bounce

Bone Thugs N HarmonyPine KnobThree 6 Mafia
Ben PerezWriter
Related Stories
Your Last chance to win tickets to see Kendrick Lamar & SZA!
ContestsYour Last chance to win tickets to see Kendrick Lamar & SZA!Ben Perez
The Henry Ford Juneteenth event
ContestsYou can win tickets to The Henry Ford Juneteenth event on June 19th!Ben Perez
Lil Wayne
ContestsWin tickets to see Lil Wayne: Tha Carter VI Tour!Ben Perez
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect